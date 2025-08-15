By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
First BOE tax hike hearing draws 6 citizen speakers
Took place at noon Thursday; further hearings 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 21
BOE tax increase hearing
Mary Lee, speaking to the Bulloch County Board of Education during its noon Thursday, Aug. 14, tax increase hearing, says that the continuing rise in property taxes seen over the past several years is unfair to senior citizen homeowners such as herself and her husband Lawrence. (AL HACKLE/staff)
At noon Thursday in the first of their three property tax increase hearings, Bulloch County Board of Education members heard from two people very much opposed to the board’s proposed 3-mill rate hike; two or three others who want better controls on spending, an exemption for senior citizens or both; and one not opposed to the increase who noted that surrounding counties all have higher millages for school funding. That’s a rough approximation of the views among the six citizens who signed up and spoke.
