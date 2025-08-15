First BOE tax hike hearing draws 6 citizen speakers

At noon Thursday in the first of their three property tax increase hearings, Bulloch County Board of Education members heard from two people very much opposed to the board’s proposed 3-mill rate hike; two or three others who want better controls on spending, an exemption for senior citizens or both; and one not opposed to the increase who noted that surrounding counties all have higher millages for school funding. That’s a rough approximation of the views among the six citizens who signed up and spoke.