First Ag-Grow Expo set for April 1-2 at Ag Complex

The Bulloch Agricultural Complex will hold an Ag-Grow Expo April 1-2 that will include educational vendors, equipment vendors, food vendors, a farmers market, a community stage, and inflatables.

According to a release from Broni Gainous, community relations manager for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, the two-day event is free and open to the public.

On Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., educational vendors will offer information about the Bulloch County community’s core agriculture products, according to the release. Some of the vendors scheduled to be at the event include the Georgia Cotton Commission, the Bulloch County Farm Services Agency, Ogeechee Technical College and Excelsior EMC.

Also, there will also be vendors that will demonstrate different types of equipment used in the agriculture industry locally. Additionally, there will be food vendors, a farmers market and inflatables for children.

On Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the vendors will return, along with the farmers market. Also, a couple of small livestock demonstrations are planned beginning at 10 a.m. with chickens, a dwarf Nubian goat and a few cows.

“The Ag-Grow Expo is the first-ever at the Ag Complex,” said Recreation Director Eddie Canon. “We wanted to host an event that would allow all citizens to see and learn all about agriculture that we have right here in Bulloch County.”

The event is sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Crumpler Plastic Pipe, Bulloch County Farm Bureau and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

For more information on the Ag-Grow Expo, visit www.bullochag.com/ag-grow-expo or call (912) 764-5637.