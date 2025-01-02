FEMA Center will be open two more days in Bulloch

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds will be open for two more days – Friday and Saturday – to provide one-on-one help for local residents affected by Hurricane Helene in September and Tropical Storm Debby in August.

The center will be open both days 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A FEMA assistance center was first set up at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds Nov. 11-16. The current one opened Dec. 22.

“We’re here to help folks who have had trouble getting some answers to their questions,” said Debra Young, a spokesperson for FEMA. “They may not have easy access to the internet or aren’t comfortable working online. Sometimes it’s easier to speak with someone in person.”

Hurricane Helene’s destructive winds swept through Bulloch County the night of Sept. 26 into the early morning hours of Sept. 27. Helene left structural damage to a significant number of homes and businesses in the area from downed trees and high winds.

Representatives from FEMA will be available to provide in-person support for residents with disaster-related needs or questions. State, local, and federal resources will be available to assist Bulloch County residents.

A federal disaster was declared for more than 60 counties in Georgia, including Bulloch, and that means homeowners and renters who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

Also, FEMA may be able to help with displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, and you have not filed a claim, Young said to file as soon as possible.

“(FEMA) cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance,” Young said. “But if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.”

Young said people may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling (800) 621-3362.

The deadline for applications has been extended to Feb. 7, 2025.

What you’ll need when you apply:

· A current phone number where you can be contacted.

· Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

· Your Social Security number.

· A general list of damage and losses.

· Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

· If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Q: Is it too late to apply with FEMA if I’ve already filed a claim with my insurance company, or must I wait for my insurance claim to process before I apply with FEMA?

A: No. If you have insurance, you can apply before or after you file a claim, as long you apply by February 7, 2025. Make sure to update your FEMA application when you receive a settlement or denial from your insurer, as FEMA needs to know what expenses your insurance will cover before it can process your application.

· There are several ways to apply for assistance:

· Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, or visit a disaster recovery center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. Survivors may also contact the Georgia Call Center at (678) 547-2861, Monday through Saturday, for assistance with their application.

Q: Might my income be too high or too low to qualify for FEMA assistance?

A: FEMA does not consider your income when evaluating your application for disaster assistance. However, your household income helps determine eligibility for the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) long-term, low-interest disaster loans.

Q: I’m a renter. Is FEMA assistance was only for homeowners?

A: No. FEMA assistance is not just for homeowners. FEMA may provide assistance to help renters who lost personal property or were displaced.

Q: Does FEMA assistance affect my Social Security benefits, taxes, food stamps or Medicaid?

A: No. FEMA assistance does not affect benefits from other federal programs and is not considered taxable income.

Q: If I receive disaster assistance from FEMA, do I have to pay it back.

A: No. The money FEMA provides to disaster survivors are for grants, which do not have to be repaid.

Q: Can I receive assistance if I’ve already cleaned up the damage?

A: Possibly. You can still apply for FEMA assistance even if you’ve completed repairs. Submit photos of the damage and receipts for any repairs with your application.

Q: Do I have to apply for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan even if I’m not interested in borrowing money?

A: You do not have to apply for an SBA loan. However, there are some disaster-related expenses SBA loans can help with that FEMA grants cannot.

Q: U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are only for businesses, correct?

A: The SBA is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funding. SBA offers long-term, low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes. SBA disaster loans have very favorable terms with fixed interest rates and automatic 12-month payment deferment with 0% interest for the first 12 months.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.