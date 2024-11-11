FEMA center now open in Bulloch all week

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds Monday to provide one-on-one help for local residents affected by Hurricane Helene in September.

The center inside the Kiwanis community building off Fair Road will be open through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re here to help folks who have had trouble getting some answers to their questions,” said Debra Young, a spokesperson for FEMA. “They may not have easy access to the internet or aren’t comfortable working online. Sometimes it’s easier to speak with someone in person.”

So far, FEMA has approved $3.1 million in assistance for 2,370 Bulloch families affected by Helene, Young said. Additionally, more than $1 million was approved for Bulloch families affected by Tropical Storm Debby in August, she said.

Hurricane Helene’s destructive winds swept through Bulloch County the night of Sept. 26 into the early morning hours of Sept. 27. Helene left structural damage to a significant number of homes and businesses in the area from downed trees and high winds.

A federal disaster was declared for more than 60 counties in Georgia, including Bulloch, and that means homeowners and renters who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

Also, FEMA may be able to help with displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, and you have not filed a claim, Young said to file as soon as possible.

“(FEMA) cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance,” Young said. “But if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.”

Young said since Bulloch is part of the federal disaster, local officials then made a request through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to have a Recovery Center come directly into the community. Also, field workers with FEMA began going door-to-door in some Bulloch neighborhoods Saturday to offer information and answer questions about how to find out if assistance is available.

Young said people may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling (800) 621-3362.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 2, 2024.

What you’ll need when you apply:

· A current phone number where you can be contacted.

· Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

· Your Social Security number.

· A general list of damage and losses.

· Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

· If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.