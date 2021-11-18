Feed the Boro Thanksgiving food drop set for Saturday

Feed the Boro is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Bulloch County – although the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes in 2020 that will carry over into 2021.

A Thanksgiving food drop will be held Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Statesboro High School. Feed the Boro volunteers will distribute two tractor trailer loads of food – enough to feed 1,000 families for one week.

Like 2021 and with previous food drops throughout the past year, Feed the Boro has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to host a 1,000-family food drop.

“There is no way we could continue this incredible community event without the generosity of our community in the form of monetary contributions and unselfishly volunteering their time,” said Don Poe, chair for Feed the Boro. “I am overwhelmed each year by how our community comes together to help others in our community who are struggling.

“We want to especially thank Food Lion for stepping up this year as our Presenting Sponsor and PoJo’s Country Store as our Gold Sponsor.”

Due to COVID, there is no financial requirement to receive food. Anyone in Bulloch County who needs food may receive a package, but Poe encouraged folks to get in line early. Volunteers will end the distribution at noon or earlier if the food supply runs out.

Drivers must enter the drop area from Fleming Drive, in the back of the school.

You will enter the road that runs between the SHS football stadium and the school building, then proceed into the parking area where the distribution will be held. The gates on Blue Devil Drive and the entrance off Lee Hill Boulevard will be closed. The only way to enter will be off Fleming Drive.

The trunk or rear of your vehicle must be cleaned out because volunteers will follow strict COVID protocols in making a contactless delivery. People reaching the distribution area will need to have their trunk open and cleaned out. SUV’s will need the rear to be accessible and cleaned out, also.

Volunteers will not be allowed to touch nor move items around in your vehicle. If it is not cleaned out, they will only place what is possible in the space is available. Cars will slowly roll through the food stations without stopping.

According to a release from Feed the Boro, volunteer spots for the drop are filled, but you can still help the Feed the Boro effort by sponsoring a meal for an individual or a family. A contribution of $15 will sponsor a family of three. $25 – family of five, $100 – 20 people.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, it only costs around $5 per person to provide groceries for a week,” Poe said. “Feed the Boro continues to raise funds to help with this and other FTB projects.”

Two easy ways to give are through a check mailed to: Feed the Boro, P.O. Box. Box 2736, Statesboro, 30459, or donations may be made online at www.feedtheboro.com.

“With your help, this will be another great Thanksgiving for our community,” Poe said.