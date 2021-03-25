Feed the Boro food drop 9-11 a.m. Sat.

The latest in a series of free monthly drive-thru grocery distributions funded by the city of Statesboro and other Feed the Boro contributors is slated for this Saturday morning, March 27, on the Statesboro High School campus.

Families and individuals in need can line up in their vehicles to have volunteers deposit a box of nonperishable food items plus available fresh produce in the trunk. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. or when all the food has been distributed. Enough food has been ordered to supply 1,000 families of four with two meals a day for one week.

“What Feed the Boro attempts to do is, for a period of one week, give that family a little break,” Feed the Boro Chairman Don Poe said in a brief social media video. “If we can supply you a week’s worth of groceries, that means that you can get that tire for your car or that present for your child or go out for a nice dinner somewhere. … Now, you may not need it, and that’s a wonderful thing, but you may know somebody that does, so please tell them about this program.”

Saturday’s distribution uses the final $3,000 of $13,000 in federal CARES Act funding that City Council reallocated for three food distributions. The city completely funded the discounted food purchases from America’s Second Harvest for the January and February distributions at $5,000 each.

But this time the city’s contribution is partial, with Feed the Boro’s other sponsors and individual donors providing the remaining $2,000.

Feed the Boro’s non-governmental supporters also covered the full cost for food drops in November and December.

Besides the city, other major Feed the Boro sponsors at this time include Connection Church Statesboro, JC Lewis Ford Lincoln, First United Methodist Church, SEGA Golf, the Warehouse, Rhonda Busby Home Loans, Statesboro Service League, Rotary Club of Statesboro, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, Statesboro Floor Covering, Davis Marketing, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, The Islands Statesboro, Crossroads Community Church and D&R Intensive Car Care.

Feed the Boro in its social media postings expressed appreciation to Georgia Southern University’s ROTC Eagle Battalion for volunteering to help with this food drop. A few other volunteers were also recruited.