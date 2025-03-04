FBC Statesboro cares for its members' physical well-being as well as their spiritual health

STATESBORO, Ga. — This summer, First Baptist Church Statesboro will celebrate 40 years of caring for members through its church nursing ministry. Initially staffed by a part-time nurse in July 1985 supported by love offerings, it became a full-time budgeted ministry in 1997. The ministry provides members health-related services and spiritual help, said Lead Pastor John Waters. “It represents a priority of ministry particularly to our elderly members, but it also serves all the church family,” said Waters. “It’s a supplement to some of the care members are getting from their healthcare providers, but gives a point of connection with our church.”