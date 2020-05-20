Fake ID operation under investigation

Statesboro police are seeking information on a fraudulent identity card operation discovered in a local apartment complex.

While two “persons of interest” have been identified, police anticipate arrests when the investigation is completed, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

Over the past two months, the Statesboro Police Impact Team has been investigating tips “that the tenants of an apartment in Cottage Row Apartments on Highway 67 in Statesboro were producing large numbers of fictitious ID cards,” he said. The cards “mimicked ones legitimately issued by various state governments.”

Impact Team officers began investigating, “using a variety of undercover methods,” he said. “Several purchases of the fraudulent cards were made from the apartment. A search warrant was subsequently issued and served by members of the Impact Team and SPD detectives.”

After executing a search warrant, officers seized several devices used in manufacturing fictitious ID documents, along with a large number of the ID’s themselves, he said. “Subsequent search warrants were issued for the contents of the electronic devices and are pending. Officers are attempting to determine at this point whether or not the information used on the ID cards comes from victims of identity theft.”

Anyone with information on illegal activity in the City of Statesboro should contact the Impact Team at (912) 764-9911.