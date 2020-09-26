‘Faith & Blue’ aims for community unity

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community churches and organizations to participate in a virtual talent show concert to promote “unity in the community.”

The 2020 National Faith & Blue Weekend, Oct. 9-12, is a nationwide event geared towards “improvement in law enforcement and community interaction across the nation,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown. ”Law enforcement alone cannot achieve this goal, which is why we need your help. Churches have unrivaled relationships with communities and residents we serve and protect.”

The national goal is for a safer, stronger and more unified community, he said, a way to “break down biases and build bridges.”

Across the country communities and law enforcement are hosting socially distanced or virtual picnics, forums, town hall meetings, athletic events, vigils and other events, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy James Bubba Revell, the event’s local organizer.

Churches interested are asked to submit a short video; an opening song, a brief message, followed by a closing song. The entire submission should be 10 minutes or less, and absolutely no political messages would be allowed, he said. The short message should be about “unity in the community.”

Submissions are due by Oct. 4. They will be merged into one video that will be posted on the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and voters can choose their favorite group. The winners will be the 2020 Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Faith & Blue champions, he said.

Submissions are preferred to be in the MP4 format and if churches need help with equipment to record the video they can ask the sheriff’s office.

Videos may be submitted to bubbarevell@bullochsheriff.com or Hannah Derrisso at hannah@damarkco.com.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office may be reached at (912) 764-8888.

