Experienced prosecutor joins Ogeechee DA’s office

The Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Renorda Herring has joined the Major Crimes Division as an assistant district attorney. Herring succeeds Matthew Breedon, who recently accepted a position with the United States Attorney’s Office.

In her new role, Herring will work alongside Chief Assistant District Attorney Jillian Gibson, prosecuting serious and complex criminal cases.

According to a release from the Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Herring brings more than 18 years of legal experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor, Herring brings a broad and strategic perspective to the courtroom. Also, she spent 15 years serving on the Criminal Justice Act panels for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina, representing clients in federal criminal matters.

In her most recent role, Herring managed a high-volume caseload, involving hundreds of cases “while maintaining a focus on preparation, efficiency and just outcomes,” the release stated. “Her experience brings adaptability, organization, and a commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process.”

Herring earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Savannah State University and her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law. She said she is committed to advocating for victims and ensuring accountability in serious criminal matters. She said she looks forward to contributing to the Major Crimes Division and bringing her experience, discipline and leadership to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Renorda to our Major Crimes Division,” said District Attorney Robert Busbee. “Her extensive courtroom experience, leadership skills, and dedication to justice will strengthen our ability to serve the community.”