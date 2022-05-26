Excelsior highlights low rates at annual meeting

The 84th annual meeting of the members of Excelsior EMC was held May 13 at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex in Statesboro. Approximately 300 members attended the meeting.



Upon arrival, Excelsior EMC members drove-through to register, receive a registration gift and were entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of ten $100 gift cards. Members then entered the main arena of the agricultural complex for the in-person business meeting.

Steve Minor, Cooperative attorney, called the business session to order and the invocation was offered by Director Jordy Carter. Ten employees then were recognized with a service award for a combined total of 185 years of service to the Cooperative.

Receiving service awards were: Dennis Reddick, 5 years; Lindy Chester, 10 years; Jessie Harshner, 10 years; Micheal Byrd, 15 years; Terry Calhoun, 15 years; Justin Powell, 15 years; Jay Gibson, 20 years; Jamey Donaldson, 25 years; Jackie Ellis, 35 years; and Michelle Parker, 35 years.

Following the presentation of employee service awards, Greg Proctor gave the president/CEO’s report. In his report, Proctor opened by acknowledging the new format of the annual meeting, which is a hybrid of last year’s drive-through meeting and past years’ in-person meetings. He said members said they liked the convenience of the drive-through registration last year, so it was adapted to fit the traditional in-person business meeting.

Proctor went on to say that 2021 brought a stellar year of system reliability. The average outage time in 2021 was 2.04 hours per consumer, the lowest that it has been since 2000. He explained that a large part of the reason is the fact that the area didn’t have a major weather event in 2021. Proctor credited more aggressive right-of-way maintenance practices as helping prevent outages, as well.

Proctor explained that each year the Board conducts a detailed review of capital credits. The 2022 revisions and updates to the Cooperative’s capital credit study, along with management recommendations that there be no general retirements or estate retirements during 2022, were reviewed and approved by the Board during their April meeting.

Proctor noted that Excelsior EMC remains among the lowest cost providers in the state when compared to Georgia Power and 40 other EMCs.

He pointed out that Excelsior was the lowest cost provider in the state at the 1,000, 1,500, and 2,000 kWh per month level last summer, and has been a low cost provider in the summer survey for six years in a row.

“These numbers show that the sound decisions of our Board of Directors and the hard work and continuous improvement efforts of our employees have the well-being of our members in mind,” Proctor said. “The numbers show that our employees are working smarter and harder for our members, and the numbers show that there is a distinct advantage of being an Excelsior EMC member rather than a customer of another utility.”

In closing, Proctor then thanked the audience for their attendance at the Annual Meeting and reiterated that everything that is done by the Cooperative is done with the best interests of the members in mind.

Also, three directors were elected to serve three-year terms: Jordy Carter, District 6; Russell Mathis, District 7; and Wade C. Hodges, District 8.