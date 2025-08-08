Excelsior EMC to build new headquarters in Metter, remodel office in Statesboro

Construction of a new building will begin soon at Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation to replace the 72-year-old structure that currently serves as the cooperative’s headquarters in Metter.

Earlier this year, Excelsior’s board of directors voted unanimously to replace the current building, which was constructed only 15 years after the co-op was chartered in 1938.

“This building has served Excelsior EMC and its members for a long time,” CEO Greg Proctor said. “Growth and the level of service that our members expect mean it’s time to update our facilities. We’ve outgrown our present headquarters building and the costs to keep its maintenance and repairs up to date are constantly increasing.”

Excelsior has more than 22,000 customers in the eight counties of Bulloch, Bryan, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Emanuel, Jenkins and Tattnall.

According to a release Friday from Excelsior, a facility planning study evaluated the physical condition, functionality and efficiency of the current office and recommended to build a new structure rather than continue spending money on the current building.

A new drive-through window that allows members to pay bills or take care of other simple transactions from the convenience of their vehicle is a feature of the new building. Before, members had to park and come inside the lobby to do business. Also, an upgraded lobby and more parking will enhance the experience of members who do need to come inside, the release stated.

The new facility will include new equipment storage designed to protect and extend the life of some of Excelsior’s most expensive assets, like line and bucket trucks. The cost of some of these vehicles can exceed $300,000. Improved material storage will aid in keeping pallets and wooden wire spools from rotting, and will keep insulated coatings safe from UV rays.

Another benefit the cooperative expects from the new facility is increased employee efficiency with all the workers of various departments being housed together. Also, more space will allow employees easier access to office equipment and materials.

“All of these advantages translate to better service and greater value for our members,” Proctor said.

In addition to the construction of the new Metter headquarters, the Statesboro Office on Northside Drive will be remodeled based on the recommendations from the same facility planning study.

The expected completion date for the new facility is January 2027.

According to the release, Excelsior chose Cooperative Building Solutions to handle all aspects of the new headquarters, including planning, design and construction. The St. Louis-based company specializes in working with electric co-ops to provide a turnkey solution for their facility needs.

CBS has serviced more than 190 co-op clients across 39 states with more than 3.9 million square feet of facilities completed.



