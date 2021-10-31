Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public.

The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted.

To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Oct. 13

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed bottles of syrup in the hand-washing sink. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed a small milk carton in reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 53 degrees F; milk discarded. Repair/replace cold-hold unit to maintain ambient temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Discontinue use of cooler to store non-potentially-hazardous foods. Observed debris on floor in walk-in freezer. Observed food debris on floors outside of walk-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Moore.





Oct. 14

➤ Mel's Lunchbox and Catering, 80 Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed foods in cooler past discard date. Inspector: Randall.





Oct. 21

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80, Portal

▲ Score: 90

Observed black organic matter inside of ice machine. Observed food exposed to splash from hand sink. Observed open bucket of seasoning stored on floor. Observed flies throughout kitchen. Inspector: Randall.





Oct. 25

➤ Sallie Zetterower School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 78

Observed dented can in dry storage. Observed organic matter buildup in ice machine. Coolers missing thermometers. Observed foods stored on floors in dry storage and walk-in freezer. Observed personal drink above food prep area. Observed employees missing beard restraints. Observed scoop handles in contact with food product. Observed wet-stacking. Observed single-use containers being reused as food storage. Observed deeply-grooved cutting boards no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed debris and accumulation throughout kitchen. Observed personal items stored in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.





Oct. 26

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink stored near food items. Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed food debris on shelves. Observed food debris/crumbs in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris on floors behind equipment. Observed food debris and buildup on floors in kitchen. Observed dirt/buildup on floors in bathroom. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Langston Chapel, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed torn rear door seal. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 90

Observed bowl stored in hand sink. Observed uncovered food items throughout kitchen area. Observed food debris and buildup on shelves/counters. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



