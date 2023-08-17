Erica Fields earns DAISY Award from EGRMC

Erica Fields, R.N., was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse at EGRMC for more than two years, Fields received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and patients from the second floor Med Surg/Telemetry department.

One patient stated that Fields “did a fantastic job during a difficult procedure. She was poised and professional. She saved my life!”

Colleagues stated that, “Erica is always there to help out techs. She’s the best to work with. She never judges and always is the first to volunteer her assistance. We are proud of the dedication she shows to her fellow teammates.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Erica with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

To learn more about the DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse for this prestigious award, visit www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations.