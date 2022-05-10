Entrepreneur, youth leader Bob Mackey to speak at OTC commencement

Bob Mackey, a graduate of Athens Technical College GED graduate who invented the Yono Clip, will be the commencement speaker at Ogeechee Technical College’s graduation ceremony set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Hanner Field House on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

“We are incredibly honored to have someone as accomplished as Bob share his experiences with our graduates during commencement,” said OTC president Lori Durden. “This is an exciting time of the year for us as we watch the hard work of our faculty, staff, and students celebrated on the big stage.”

Impressing investors like Mark Cuban and Daymond John on Shark Tank is only one of Mackey’s many accolades. For the past 18 years, Mackey has held many leadership positions, including the regional director of Education, senior club director, and director of Training for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia/Metro Atlanta.

During this time, he has been credited for providing a record number of academic scholarships to underprivileged youth, increasing graduation rates for students by 87%, decreasing school discipline referrals by 50% and decreasing juvenile delinquency rates by 30% in his respective roles.

In 2017, Mackey was unanimously named the president & CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia and honored with the naming of the Bob Mackey Teen Center for his service and legacy to youth and the community.

Recognized on many local and national media platforms, Mackey has been nominated as a Champion of Change for the White House Initiative and as a Top 10 Emerging Leader for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia.

This year’s ceremony will be the first held in Hanner Field House since Spring 2019. Associates degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit, and GED’s will be awarded at the ceremony. According to OTC Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Ryan Foley, 818 students are eligible to graduate on Thursday.

The ceremony will be open to graduates, family members, College faculty and staff, and local dignitaries. The event will also be available for viewing via a live stream at www.ogeecheetech.edu/graduation and through the College’s Facebook page.