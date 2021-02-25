Encounter Church to hold grand opening on Saturday

The first campus in the United States of Encounter Church will hold its grand opening Saturday at its West Main St. location in Statesboro.

Kevin Williams, who is ordained as senior pastor of the Statesboro church, said:

“It is a tremendous honor to bring this extravagant move of God to Statesboro. Over the years Statesboro has been known for many things, however we are all ready for the city to be known as ‘A Place Where God is.’”

Bulloch County as well as its surrounding areas will be served by this excellent church and ministry.

Encounter Church was founded by Leon Du Preez of South Africa. Preez is an internationally known revivalist, pastor and Christian entrepreneur. According to a release, “Encounter Church has reached 29 million people in the past year with its message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The release goes on to say Encounter Church Statesboro will serve as a hub for the overall church’s United States operations.

Williams said he is excited to serve Bulloch County residents.

“We will bring the message of Christ in a relevant, contemporary way that gives room for the power of the Gospel,” he said. Encounter Church’s new building is located right off the Blue Mile.

The public is invited to the grand opening at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 39 A West Main Street.

The release said Encounter Church’s first official Sunday service is this at 11 a.m. The church’s website is: encounterchurchstatesboro.com