Emery Stewart wins state pageant title

Emery Stewart, a Jenkins County native, recently competed in the 84th annual Miss Georgia Forestry Scholarship Pageant as the reigning Baby Miss Bulloch County Forestry Queen 2023.

Emery is the daughter of Kevin and Amber Stewart. Stewart holds two Baby Miss Georgia Forestry titles, including, Baby Miss Bulloch County Forestry Queen 2023 and Baby Miss Pine Tree Festival Queen 2023.

The pageant was held on June 9-11 in Tifton. County queen winners throughout Georgia were invited to compete in the state scholarship pageant, which included beauty and on-stage personality. Stewart earned a spot in the upcoming Baby Miss U.S. National Forestry Pageant on Sept. 9-10, also in Tifton.



