Election runoff 2022: County Commission District 2B

If elected to the Bulloch County Commission Seat 2B, Republican candidate Toby Conner promises to devote his attention to the entire county, not just his district.

The 37-year-old lifelong farmer and former ports stevedore will challenge opponent Travis Chance, also Republican, in the June 21 runoff to determine who will face Democrat Jake Hallman in the Nov. 8 General Election.

“I have a true concern for all citizens and believe in doing things the right way,” he said. “If you do a job, do it right the first time. I hate doing things twice.”

Among other important issues such as managing responsible growth and upgrading infrastructure, Conner hopes to encourage others to become more involved in county government.

As a resident of the Stilson-Leefield area, he believes that section of the county needs representation, but his intention is to work for the good of the entire county, he said.

Quick to praise past and current leadership, Connor said new perspectives and involvement of younger residents are key to the county’s welfare.

“There are some things that I feel I have better ideas about than what is going on.”

The current commission “is doing a fine job, but it is time for the younger citizens to step up and take responsibility.”

Conner said it is important to get younger people interested in the county’s future, and said better communication and publicizing events and issues more would promote community involvement.

“We want to make the county as good as it can be, and get people involved. We need to communicate more, get out in the field and put out a face they can recognize. Let people get to know the commissioners.”

Conner has farmed all his life, following the footsteps of his father and grandfather in tending land in the Stilson-Leefield area, but for 17 years he worked with the Georgia Ports Authority as a stevedore. If elected, he plans to address a most important issue – handling the county’s growth and keeping up with its needs regarding infrastructure and services, he said.

“We need to focus on where we are spending our money."

With the rush of new businesses and development, the emergency services in the county have struggled to keep up, he said.

“We are busting at the seams and have forgotten our infrastructure. It is time to step back and focus on EMS, Fire and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.”

The need for added fire services and personnel, EMTs and equipment and more road deputies is a real concern and he believes more funds should be directed in those areas, he said.

Conner and his wife Kelsey have two children, ages 8 and 2. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and being involved with his son’s football and baseball teams as a coach with Bulloch County Parks and Recreation.

If elected, Connor said he would bring an honest work ethic to the seat.

“I would not be able to sleep at night if I knew I had not done the best of my ability,” he said.

