EGRMC offering free virtual programs for Heart Month

During Heart Health Month, East Georgia Regional Medical Center is offering a series of virtual talks about how to improve the health of your heart.

Once you register on Eventbrite for a particular talk, links to the virtual talks will be emailed to the email address you provide when registering prior to the day/time of the event that's posted. You then can watch on demand – whenever it's convenient for you. Each virtual talk runs around 20 minutes in length.

Here’s a list of upcoming programs.

Feb. 18: Heart Healthy Exercise - Join us for a discussion on heart healthy exercise with EGRMC's Cardiac Rehab team, Rhyne Collins and Brooke Osborne. Learn what's most important when it comes to heart health and moving our bodies safely and effectively. You'll get tips on how to start and maintain a heart healthy exercise program, and they will show how to modify exercises for your own ability. Register no later than Thursday by 11 a.m. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heart-healthy-exercise-virtual-heart-health-series-tickets-139720338293

2/23: Emergency Medicine & Heart Attacks - A discussion will be led by East Georgia Regional Medical Center's Chief of Staff and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Alan Scott along with Stroke & Chest Pain Program Coordinator Bryan Realiza on the topic of heart attacks. What exactly is a heart attack? What are typical and atypical signs and symptoms of a heart attack? What all happens at the hospital when I arrive with heart attack symptoms? What tests and what should I expect? What are my risk factors? Register for this talk by 2/23 no later than 11 a.m. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emergency-medicine-heart-attacks-virtual-heart-health-series-tickets-141180479615

2/25: Hands Only CPR Basics - Join us for an informative talk on the basics of Hands Only CPR by East Georgia Regional Medical Center's Clinical Nurse Educators Lesli Martin, RN, and Christy McMickle, RN.

This is not an official certification class, however you will learn the basics of how and what to do in the event you are faced in an emergency situation and need to give Hands Only CPR. Register online by 2/25 before 11 a.m. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hands-only-cpr-basics-virtual-heart-health-series-tickets-140994878477



