EGRMC: No COVID patients on ventilators

For the first time since the delta-variant spike in local COVID-19 cases first hit Bulloch County in late July, East Georgia Regional Medical Center reported on Monday that no patients being treated for the virus needed a ventilator.

Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, reported two COVID patients were hospitalized at East Georgia, but neither was on a ventilator. The hospital went two days in mid-April with no virus patient on a ventilator and for about a two-week period in late June into July with none on a ventilator.

The delta variant then struck the nation and Bulloch County beginning in late July and pushed local hospitalizations to a pandemic high of 73 on August 26 and patients in need of a ventilator to 24 on Sept. 16. As cases have come down in Bulloch County in recent weeks, so have the number of people needing hospitalization and a ventilator.

“Let’s hope that no one in need of a ventilator really sticks this time,” Wynn said. “We’re coming into winter so it is certainly a vulnerable season. I ask again that all who have not received a vaccine to please reconsider and get one.”

New cases continue to decline in Bulloch County. Only four cases have been reported since last Wednesday.

Like Wynn, Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist, spoke about the potential dangers colder weather brings.

“We hope that we are not going to give (COVID) another opportunity, particularly in colder weather, to gain a foothold and increase again,” she said.

Local cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health said there was one probable death since Nov. 9 in Bulloch County. The county total now stands at 98 confirmed and 108 probable deaths for a total of 206. There have been 82 deaths due to COVID, 40% of the total, in the past 14 weeks — 35 confirmed and 47 probable.

Bulloch County has seen four confirmed cases since last week, pushing the total to 7,930.

Georgia Southern

With eight new cases reported last week at Georgia Southern University, COVID cases are at their lowest level since the fall semester began in August. Confirmed and self-reported cases at Georgia Southern have fallen from 434 across its three campuses the week of Aug. 16–22, to eight for the most recent week — Nov. 8–14.

Bulloch County Schools

Similar to Georgia Southern, reported cases at Bulloch County schools have dropped from 474 for the week of Aug. 15–21 to four for Nov. 7–13. Only three schools reported any cases at all that week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

