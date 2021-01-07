EGRMC names Kim Smith 2020 Employee of the Year

East Georgia Regional Medical Center named Kim Smith, RN, as its 2020 Employee of the Year, Erin Spillman, director of marketing, announced last week. Smith has been a nurse at EGRMC since October 1995, and is a strong leader and mentor to many in the Pediatric Unit, Spillman said.

When asked what makes Kim exceptional at her job, what her unique qualities are and how they make her outstanding, Ali Deal, RN, clinical director of the Pediatric Unit said: “When you think of a compassionate caregiver, you automatically think of Kim. Patient care is truly Kim’s passion. She is well known throughout the hospital for her compassionate care and kindness, and is always helpful to others.

“Kim is highly respected by her peers and appreciated by her patients. Everyone who works with Kim goes to her as a first resource for knowledge, and she is a wonderful mentor to new employees. She is always positive, polite, and strives to see the best in every situation. Kim goes above and beyond for everyone who comes through the door, whether it’s her patient, their family member, a physician, or coworker. She always brings a smile to everyone’s day and is a ray of sunshine in our unit.

“Even after 25 years, she continues to work with enthusiasm and dedication in serving and caring for others. Kim is always willing to step up and do far more than what is asked of her, and doesn’t hesitate taking on new responsibilities when needed. She is considered the ‘mama’ of the Pediatric Unit, and always leads by example. Kim provides the absolute best care to her patients and takes pride in what she does.”

Smith previously was awarded Employee of the Month in February of this year, and also won “Best Nurse” in the 2019 Statesboro Herald’s Best of the Boro Awards. In addition to her nursing duties, she also serves as a Safety Coach for the hospital. Outside of work, she is a very active member in her church.

“I am proud to have Kim recognized as our Employee of the Year for 2020,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of EGRMC. “Kim has always been a dedicated nurse, and her professionalism and compassionate care inspires many of us at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.”