EGRMC announces new COVID-related visitor policies

Visitors to East Georgia Regional Medical Center must now wear masks and submit to a health screening before they are allowed inside. Hospital Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pennington announced the new policy Friday.

The modified policy allows only one screened visitor or support person per patient at a time, as well as essential visitors such as immediate family, partner or significant other age 18 and older, he said.

All visitors must pass a health screening upon entering the facility and should not visit a patient if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Visitors should enter through the Outpatient Entrance Monday–Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with after-hours visitors coming in through the Emergency Department entrance. Visitors to the Women’s Pavilion may enter at that entrance and must also pass a health screening upon arrival.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are under investigation may not have visitors. Masks must be worn at all times, and everyone must follow handwashing and other sanitary guidelines, he said.