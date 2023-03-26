Easy as pi!

Mathletes from across Bulloch County gathered for a little math madness on March 18, as the Southeast Bulloch High School Math Department hosted its 40th annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament in the SEBHS gymnasium.

The competition is open to fifth and sixth grade students from all of Bulloch County's public, private, charter and home schools. Students compete individually and in team ciphering rounds. This year 17 schools participated including all of our school district’s elementary and middle schools, plus Bulloch Academy, Bible Baptist Christian Academy, Trinity Christian School-Statesboro, and Statesboro STEAM.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary School's Burke Hall rises to applauding teammates after being announced as the winner of the fifth grade individual competition during the Penny Sikes Math Tournament at Southeast Bulloch High School on March 18. Julia P. also won fifth grade team ciphering and overall team competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Penny Sikes is a former Bulloch County Schools math teacher and administrator, who began the tournament in 1983, with an innovation grant from the school system. The tournament is one of three local math competitions held annually which include Georgia Southern University’s Invitational Math Tournament for middle and high school students, and the Reggie Dawson Memorial Math Tournament for third and fourth graders.

This year's winning teams were as follows:

Fifth Grade Individuals: Ethan Smith (Nevils), 10th; Ethan Key (Trinity), ninth; Jacee Jobba (Nevils), eighth; Luke Williams (Sallie Z), seventh; Gweneth Son (Sallie Z), sixth; Jai Patel (Brooklet), fifth; Asher Denmark (Brooklet), fourth; Arabella McLamb (Bulloch Academy), third; Lalie NeSmith (Portal), second; and Burke Hal (Julia P. Bryant), first.

Sixth Grade Individuals: Lanie Ross (Bulloch Academy), 10th; Inba Vinothkumar (Statesboro STEAM)ninth; Jamie Braddock (William James), ninth; Catherine Jones (Bulloch Academy), seventh; Evan Mackelprang (Southeast Bulloch), sixth; Luke Pryor (Southeast Bulloch), fifth; Daniel Choi (Southeast Bulloch), fourth; Paisley Parrish (Bulloch Academy), third; Tal Collins (William James), second; and Vivienne Lee (Southeast Bulloch), first.

Fifth Grade Ciphering Teams: Julia P. Bryant Elementary, first place; Nevils Elementary, second place; and Sallie Zetterower Elementary, third place.

Fifth Grade Ciphering Team First place - Julia P. Bryant Elementary



Fifth Grade Ciphering Team Second place - Nevils Elementary



Fifth Grade Ciphering Team Third place -Sallie Zetterower Elementary



Sixth Grade Ciphering Teams: Bulloch Academy, first place; Southeast Bulloch Middle, second place; and Statesboro STEAM, third place.

Sixth Grade Ciphering Team First Place - Bulloch Academy



Sixth Grade Ciphering Team Second Place - Southeast Bulloch Middle



Sixth Grade Ciphering Team Third Place - STEAM Academy



Fifth Grade Overall Winning Teams: Julia P. Bryant Elementary, first place; Nevils Elementary, second place; and Sallie Zetterower Elementary, third place.

Fifth Grade Overall Team First Place - Julia P. Bryant Elementary



Fifth Grade Overall Team Second Place - Nevils Elementary



Fifth Grade Overall Team Third Place - Sallie Zetterower Elementary



Sixth Grade Overall Winning Teams: Southeast Bulloch Middle, first place; Bulloch Academy, second place; and William James Middle, third place.

Sixth Grade Overall Winning Team: First Place Southeast Bulloch Middle



Sixth Grade Overall Winning Team: Second Place Bulloch Academy



Sixth Grade Overall Winning Team: Third Place William James Middle





