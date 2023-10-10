East Georgia State to install sixth president

East Georgia State College will officially install Dr. David Schecter as its sixth president in an Investiture Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 13.

The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building on East Georgia’s Swainsboro campus.

An Investiture is counted among the oldest traditions of academia. It is formal and academic occasion to celebrate a new president’s official installation.

According to a release from East Georgia, guests, elected officials and higher education leaders from around the region will gather with students, employees, alumni and community partners to show support for the start of Dr. Schecter’s leadership tenure.

Dr. Schecter is a Florida native who holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Florida and both a master’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and history from Florida State University. He also holds an MBA from Fresno State.

Prior to joining East Georgia State, Dr. Schecter served as provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C.

He also served as associate vice president for faculty affairs and then vice provost at California State University, Bakersfield.

When not working, Dr. Schecter said he enjoys seeing concerts by his favorite '80s bands, traveling, watching documentaries and spending time at the beach with friends and family.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named Dr. Schecter the sixth president of East Georgia State Jan. 3, 2022.