East Georgia State College to hold virtual spring commencement May 7

After much consideration and out of respect for everyone’s health, East Georgia State College is hosting its spring commencement ceremony virtually. The ceremony will be presented May 7 at 6 p.m. on EGSC’s YouTube and Facebook page.

In April, EGSC gave each graduate the opportunity to have photos taken in their cap and gown at no cost to be featured in the virtual ceremony. If students could not attend the photo sessions, they were able to submit a photo if they chose to participate. During the ceremony each graduate’s photo will appear when their name is called.

The commencement speaker for the ceremony is C. Everett Kennedy III. Everett Kennedy is Chief Executive Officer and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway Kennedy Realty in Statesboro where, for 38 years, he has specialized in residential and commercial sales and development.

Kennedy, a lifetime resident of Bulloch County, is a 1987 graduate of Georgia Southern University with a BBA in Finance. He is a past president of the Statesboro Board of Realtors where he was named Realtor of the Year three times in his career.

He served two terms on the Board of Governors for the Georgia Association of Realtors, and he is active in the community.

Kennedy serves on the Board of Directors of the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, is a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and Charter Member of the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro and serves on the Bulloch First Bank Advisory Board and Bulloch Academy Board of Directors. Kennedy is also active in the Sigma Chi Alumni Chapter.

He was named to the “40 Under 40” class in 2005 by The Business Report & Journal.

EGSC student Elijah Worthen will present the student reflection during the ceremony. Worthen is a sophomore at EGSC. He is a second year Correll Scholar and president of the African-American Union and the International Club. He was recently crowned EGSC’s 2021 homecoming king.

After receiving his associate degree from EGSC, he plans to attend Georgia State University in the fall. Worthen will be majoring in music education, with plans to become a music teacher.

In his free time, he likes to sing and play the keyboard.

EGSC asks that the community join the virtual ceremony to help celebrate the achievements and hard work of the graduating class.

To view the ceremony and more information about the event, visit http://www.ega.edu/2021-Spring-Commencement.



