East Georgia names provost, academic VP

Following a national search, East Georgia State College recently selected the college’s next provost and vice president for Academic and Student Affairs after a national search. Dr. Catherine Whelan will take office in January.

“I would like to personally thank the Provost Search Committee for their dedication and work over several months to help complete this search,” East Georgia President Dr. David Schecter said. “We are excited to have Dr. Whelan join our team and community here at EGSC. With her knowledge and background in education, I know she will be a great asset to the college.”

Dr. Whelan has extensive academic experience in both the United States and Australia. Most recently, she served as the National Dean of the School of Business at the University of Notre Dame Australia.

"I’m excited to be joining the East Georgia State College community and look forward to working with faculty and staff to ensure the success of our students," Dr. Whelan said.

Previously, she was at Georgia College & State University for 16 years, including service as the interim associate dean of the College of Business, chair of the Department of Accounting and professor of Accounting. An ACE Fellow in 2014-15, her primary placement was in the Office of the Chancellor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Whelan is committed to enhancing student success through the delivery of innovative academic and co-curricular programs. During her time at Georgia College, she earned both the University Excellence in Teaching Award and the University Excellence in Service Award.

Educated in Australia, Whelan holds a Ph.D. in Accounting, a Master of Accounting, and an MBA from Bond University. She also earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the Queensland University of Technology and a Bachelor of Economics from Macquarie University.



