Early voting now underway for presidential election

Bulloch County residents began lining up outside the Bulloch County Elections Office at 7:30 Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 5 general election.

When the doors opened at 8 a.m., election officials said the initial rush of about 150 people went through smoothly and by 9:30 a.m. there was a short, but steady line.

Along with the presidential race at the top of the ballot, there are local county commission races, a city council race and one congressional and one state legislature race. There are two state constitution amendment questions on the ballot, as well.

Early voting is available at the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office in the County Annex, 113 North Main St., Suite 201, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., through Friday, Oct. 18, and then Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Also, the County Annex will be the only place to vote on the two Saturdays, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Officials say the busiest times at the Annex are first thing in the morning, a mid-afternoon rush at 2 p.m. and right before 5 p.m.

Two Bulloch County voters leave the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office Tuesday morning after casting their ballots during early voting for the Nov. 5 general election. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Additionally, three days of early voting for Bulloch County registered voters will be held in the Russell Union, 85 Georgia Ave., on the Georgia Southern University campus, Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 22-24. Voting hours there will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For the final five weekdays of early voting there will be another voting location, in addition to the County Annex. The new final-week early voting site will be Georgia Southern’s Entrepreneurship Innovation Incubator at 64 East Main St. in downtown Statesboro. It will be open for early voting only Monday through Friday, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.