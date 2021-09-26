DSDA, Chamber partner to host Ag Night Out on Friday, Oct. 1

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority is partnering with Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee to host the annual Ag Night Out F1RST Friday event on Oct. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ag Night Out is sponsored by Agri Supply and Nutrien Ag Solutions that promotes Statesboro’s local agriculture. The purpose of Ag Night Out is to raise awareness and build relationships throughout the community by celebrating local agriculture. The event will feature a variety of locally grown foods, live music by Matt Waters, educational farm exhibits, tractor displays, vendors and other games and activities fit for the whole family.

The Bulloch County 4-H will hold a farm themed costume contest at the event for children up to 8 years old on the main stage between the courthouse and Synovus Bank. Check-in will start at 6 p.m. and the contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

In conjunction with Ag Night Out, the Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro alumnae chapter will “Pink Out the Fountain” in downtown Statesboro on Friday at 5:30 p.m. October signals the beginning of Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month. The organization is calling on all breast cancer survivors, patients currently undergoing breast cancer and families who have lost a loved one from breast cancer to come and participate. Each person will receive a small cup of pink dye and be able to pour their cup into the fountain.

Sponsors for Ag Night include Colony Bank, Cinnaholic, Statesboro Properties, McKeithen’s True Value, CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Wells Fargo , Tormenta FC, Coca Cola, Statesboro Oral Surgery, McLendon Enterprise, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Zaxby’s and Morris Bank.

For more information on Ag Night Out, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or visit statesborodowntown.com.



