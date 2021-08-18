Driver shortage forces changes to school bus schedules

A bus driver shortage has caused Bulloch County Schools to temporarily alter some of its bus route schedules. In an email release Monday night, Hayley Greene, public relations director for the schools system, said the temporary changes are due to an ongoing labor shortage and the pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, all elementary school bus routes will pick up students at 2 p.m. in the afternoon from their schools instead of the usual 2:20 p.m., Greene said. The afternoon pick up time for students who are car riders will remain at 2:20 p.m.

“These temporary changes will allow elementary route drivers to finish their routes and then be available to assist with middle and high school routes in the afternoon,” Greene said.

Also, students who ride bus routes 1903, 2211 and 1605 in the morning will have their pick up times temporarily adjusted. If your child rides one of these buses, please check their book bag for additional information from the school about specific pick up times. This may result in later arrival times to school, but students will still be able to receive breakfast, Greene said. Other routes may also experience delays based on driver availability if a driver needs to pick up children from two routes.

“The Bulloch County Schools Transportation Department, like many school districts nationwide, has experienced an increasing shortage of qualified bus driver applicants over the past six years,” Greene said. “This is a problem currently exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

According to Greene’s release, the school district currently has 101 drivers for its 98 routes. There are 15 open bus driver positions that need to be filled in order for transportation services to operate efficiently, Greene said.

“If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a bus driver, visit www.bullochschools.org/busjobs.

“We ask for understanding and cooperation from parents and students during this time,” Greene said. “If you have any questions or concerns please contact your school or the Transportation Department at (912) 212-8640.