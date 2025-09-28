Dr. David L. Chancey - Here's why becoming a member of a church matters

Let’s be upfront. Nowhere in the New Testament do we find the command, “You must join a church.” Clearly, the Bible indicates the only way to heaven is by receiving Jesus, so joining a church does not grant an automatic ticket to heaven.

Yet, the significance of church membership is implied throughout the New Testament. Paul described the church as the body of Christ composed of different parts which, when functioning properly, contribute to a healthy body. Each part makes up the whole (I Corinthians 12:12-27).

Also, Paul wrote the majority of his letters to specific local congregations. Acts 6 records the early church multiplied so fast they overlooked widows in the daily distribution of food. Somehow, they identified widows and knew exactly who was overlooked.

In I Corinthians 5, Paul addressed sexual immorality in the church and singled out a specific man living in sin. Paul wrote, “Let him who has done this be removed from you” (I Corinthians 5:2, ESV).

How do you remove somebody if they were not included in the first place? Not only is membership implied. Membership matters.

Membership matters for at least six reasons.

First, membership shows we value what Jesus values. Paul wrote, “Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her,” (Ephesians 5:25). Christ died for His church.

Second, membership displays commitment. When we move from attending to belonging, we make a commitment to Christ. Joining His church shows we’re not ashamed to identify with Jesus. It shows Jesus we love His bride (Revelation 21:9).

Suppose a couple, John and Mary, dated for 10 years. Every time they are together, he tells her he loves her, but he never proposes to her.

After a decade of this, Mary finally gets up enough nerve to ask, “Why haven’t you wanted to marry me?”

Then John says, “Oh, I just like hanging out with you.”

How do you think Mary would feel? He loves her, enjoys her company, but evidently doesn’t love her enough to fully commit himself to her.

Joining a church is one way we show Jesus we love Him.

Third, membership demonstrates God’s leadership in our life. Hopefully, believers approach moving from attending to belonging very seriously and prayerfully. We’re not just signing up for a Cosco membership or a country club affiliation. This is a spiritual matter because Jesus takes His church seriously. So must we. We sense God’s leading to commit to a local church.

Fourth, membership joins us to a cause greater than ourselves. The church exists to fulfill Christ’s commission to make disciples (Matthew 28:18-20) here, there, and around the world (Acts 1:8). Every believer is called, commissioned, and empowered to share the good news of the Gospel. When we join a church, we join other believers in this Kingdom endeavor.

Fifth, membership helps build spiritual accountability. In the New Testament we find over fifty “one another” commands or references. In the body of Christ, members are accountable to pray for one another, encourage one another, love one another, bear one another’s burdens, and the list continues.

Pastor Mark Dever wrote, “The practice of church membership . . . occurs when Christians grasp hold of each other in responsibility and love . . . Joining a church is an act of saying, ‘I am now your responsibility and you are my responsibility.’” (What Is a Healthy Church?, 95).

Sixth, membership attaches us to a caring community. A well-organized caring community comes alongside those in need. Pastor James Emory White wrote about a young couple who became involved in their small group Bible study. The husband moved to Charlotte to start his own landscape maintenance company and got involved with the church during his company’s startup phase.

One day, his hand got caught underneath a lawnmower, and he lost part of his hand. That was bad enough, but he lost his ability to work, thus losing income for several weeks. He couldn’t afford to hire extra help, and if the work didn’t get done, he’d lose contracts, and his business would suffer.

Then the young couple experienced a caring church family. His Bible study group pitched in and took turns doing his yards. Men took off work or took vacation days to go serve him and his customers. His small group’s support got him through that crisis and saved his business.

View membership as a privilege and find your place to belong and connect.





David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor at Eagles Landing at Griffin, Griffin, Georgia. See more of his writings at www.davidchancey.com



