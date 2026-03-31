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Downtown Statesboro goes green for 10th annual GreenFest
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With his mother Timeka Shannon looking on, Jack Shannon, who attends pre-K at Kids World, pets a baby chick at Joanna Burke’s table during GreenFest on East Vine Street, Saturday, March 28. Burke has a farm located off Highway 46 near Brooklet. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the city of Statesboro held the 10th annual GreenFest on Saturday, March 28, along East Vine Street downtown. Attendees shopped with local vendors, took part in sustainable crafts and learned about practical solutions for greener living. For the first time, the 2026 event also featured a "Bike Celebration," which included bike safety education, a bike decorating station and a family-friendly bike parade. 