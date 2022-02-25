Downtown Paw Walk set for March 4

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host its eighth annual Downtown Paw Walk on Friday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Statesboro dog park on East Cherry St.

“First Fridays bring the community together for the purpose of entertainment and showing what downtown has to offer,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Downtown Authority.

“We have new businesses, restaurants and a great dog park. People need to experience downtown Statesboro and see how pet friendly we are.”

Any dog – big, small, young, or old – is invited to be a part of the fun. In order to participate in the downtown Paw Walk costume contest, owners must register their pets at the event between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Prizes for the costume contest are provided by local sponsors and include treats for owners and dogs alike. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in both the large and small dog categories as well as special awards for the “Judge Favorite,” “Best Behaved” and “Cutest Pup.”

This First Friday event will include a planting of a live oak in honor of Arbor Day at 6 p.m. The City of Statesboro Tree Board and Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful will also provide a raffle for free trees donated by Southern Scapes Nursery of Statesboro.

Other activities include a bouncy house, music, vendors and food trucks. First Fridays are possible by the support of the following sponsors: Tormenta FC, McKeithen’s True Value, CORE Credit Union, Morris Bank, Statesboro Properties, Zaxby’s, Georgia Power, McLendon Enterprises, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca Cola, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Colony Bank, Party Harbor, Via Media and Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.