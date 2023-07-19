‘Downtown Live’ returns Thursday

The City of Statesboro’s “Downtown Live” closes its 2023 summer concert series Thursday with Liquid Pleasure hitting the stage a little later due to a heat advisory in effect all week.

Like the previous three concerts, a stage will be set up on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse for folks to enjoy the free event beginning at 7 p.m.

The first three concerts of the inaugural series have drawn thousands of people to downtown for the music, food and good times.

“Downtown Live has been a huge success,” said event organizer Olympia Gaines, who works as an assistant to the city manager of Statesboro. “We’ve received great reviews from our residents and event visitors who hope to see us add additional concert dates for next year. We’re operating under a bit of a learning curve during this first year, but we’re planning to make Downtown Live even bigger and better in years to come.”

Liquid Pleasure has been a band for more than 50 decades, and offers covers of modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

Admission to the concert is free. Food trucks and beverage vendors are open at 6 p.m. Thursday, with several downtown restaurants also within walking distance of the concert stage. Downtown Live is a family-friendly event for all ages.

For more information, visit www.statesboroga.gov/downtownlive.

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions in partnership with Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, and the Averitt Center for the Arts. Community sponsors include Bulloch Solutions, Grice Connect, Coca-Cola, Synovus, Vandy’s BBQ, Franklin Chevrolet, Franklin Toyota, Bulloch County NAACP, Capital Gaines Enterprises, LLC, and Integrated Power Connections, Inc.