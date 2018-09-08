Downtown Date Night this Friday

This Friday, one week before Valentine’s Day, brings the annual Downtown Date Night to the heart of Statesboro, 5:30-8 p.m.

February’s First Friday event is held on West Main Street, not East Main like some of the others. The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, which organizes the event, suggests that you bring your own Valentine and “fall in love with Downtown Statesboro.”

Food vendors will include food trucks parked along the street and a “S’more’s Station” for sharing a sweet treat. Another highlighted vendor is the puppy kissing booth hosted by the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County.

Local singer-songwriter Brandi Harvey will provide the live soundtrack for Downtown Date Night.

While on West Main, couples will also have an opportunity to stop by the Rosengart Gallery to check out the Gabriel Diaz exhibit hosted by the Averitt Center for the Arts.

The downtown blocks of West Main Street will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4 p.m. However, many downtown businesses will be staying open late as well as offering special promotions for couples, the DSDA states in its announcement.