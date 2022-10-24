District 158 candidate to hold town hall Saturday

Madeline Ryan Smith, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 158, will hold a town hall on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at 58 East Main St. in Statesboro.

Smith is running against Republican incumbent Butch Parrish. District 158 includes the counties of Bulloch, Candler, Emanuel and Jenkins and represents a population of 56,451 people, according to the 2020 Census.

In a release from her campaign, Smith said she wants to hear from the constituents of District 158 about what they want from their state legislator.

The public is invited to come to the event to ask questions, voice concerns and share what is most important to them this election cycle.

According to the release, lunch will be served at the event, so anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP through Madeline Ryan Smith’s Facebook page.