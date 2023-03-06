Deputies capture suspect minutes after carjackings

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies captured a suspect shortly after he carjacked two vehicles Saturday morning.

According to a release from BCSO Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies responded to the Sunoco Station at 2301 Old Register Road around 9 a.m. Saturday in reference to a carjacking incident which had just occurred.

"Upon arrival, deputies the victim was in the store when he realized his vehicle was being stolen," Black said in the release. "The victim went back out into the parking lot and confronted the offender, resulting in a physical confrontation."

Black said the victim was injured when the suspect sped off in his vehicle knocking him to the pavement.

The initial responding deputy then immediately broadcast a description of the stolen vehicle, which was located abandoned at the Zip-N-Foods on Lanier Drive.

"While deputies were recovering the vehicle at Zip-N, they learned of another attempted carjacking incident on Bird Lane near an apartment building," Black said.

Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect, identified as Enrico Mikell.

Black said Mikell was arrested and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle among other charges.

"I am thankful this offender was located and arrested in such within minutes of the initial report being filed," Sheriff Noel Brown said.

Also, Brown thanked the Statesboro Police Department for their assistance in apprehending "this violent suspect."