Deonna Jones named employee of month at EGRMC

Nurse Deonna Jones was named the August Employee of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcement in an email.

Jones has been part of the team at EGRMC for almost 20 years. Jones was nominated by her colleagues for her great work ethic, sense of ownership, her commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude while supporting her fellow Med Surg and Telemetry team members.

One nomination described Jones as, “the most incredible person, nurse, and co-worker. Honestly, it is hard for me to put into words how amazing she is every day with her patients and team! She is the go-to person for the night shift crew. She is always willing to help a fellow co-worker or patient...even if no one asks. She takes it upon herself to fill holes in the schedule to ensure we are always staffed appropriately even on Telemetry. Even if she cannot commit to a full shift, she will come in and help get the shift started so her co-workers have a great start to their shift.”

A colleague stated, “I have never met someone so committed to her fellow co-workers, patients, and department. I could only hope to one day be half the nurse she is. Her skill set and knowledge base is well beyond most nurses. She is always patient, kind, and understanding with her patients. You can guarantee if you are getting a report from Deonna all of your patients have been well taken care of! Lastly, Deonna's positive attitude is the best thing about her. The laughter and positivity she exudes is contagious! I feel blessed to be able to work alongside her."

"No matter what floor her coworkers are on, she will go help. She will always assist and educate younger nurses on night shift so they grow,” another added.

“Deonna is a valuable asset to our team at EGRMC," said CEO Stephen Pennington. , “She has dedicated her time and her energy to being a great team member. Deonna models our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”