Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host 19th Annual Peppermint Ball Dec. 2

The Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will celebrate its 19th annual Peppermint Ball 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Georgia Southern University Russell Union Ballroom.

Proceeds from the Peppermint Ball will help provide financial support to graduating seniors from Bulloch, Candler and Evans counties, according to a release from the sorority.

The theme for the 2023 event is “A Crimson Wonderland.” The Ball will feature dinner, a silent auction, live music with saxophonist Darryl Anderson and dancing to music provided by DJ Dat Boi.

"Over the years, we have provided several scholarships to students in our three-county service area,” said Tanita McDowell, Statesboro Alumnae Chapter president. “It is always rewarding to do our part to provide them financial assistance with their college expenses.”

According to Mary Willis, Peppermint Ball co-chair, “Supporting this event gives the community at large an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our young people.”

Tickets for the Ball are $60 per person, or $80 for VIP tickets. They may be purchased from a Statesboro Alumnae Chapter member, by contacting the chapter via email at statesboroalumnae_dst1913@yahoo.com or by reaching out to the organization through Facebook at www.facebook.com/statesborodst.



