Delayed by Debby, Fantasy Band entertains the Boro
Downtown Live 2024
Brandi Jones Ervin went down to the street to encourage folks to dance some more at the Downtown Live concert with the Fantasy Band Thursday evening. - photo by Jason Martin

Fantasy Band at Downtown Live

After Tropical Storm Debby forced the postponement of the Downtown Live concert August 8, the Fantasy Band brought their high-energy show to the East Main St. stage Aug. 22 on a comfortable Thursday evening.
By: Jason Martin

Downtown Live 2024
As the sun sets over East Main St., folks enjoyed the music of the Fantasy Band. - photo by Jason Martin

On Sept. 12, local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 Downtown Live series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Downtown Live 2024
Fantasy Band lead singer Thomas Robinson along with fellow lead singer Brandi Jones Ervin sang a variety of beach music, Motown, funk, soul and smooth R&B. - photo by Jason Martin

Downtown Live 2024
Sara Young, far left, dances with Statesboro residents Alfred Grant, far right, and Earlene Howard, middle with the white hat. - photo by Jason Martin


