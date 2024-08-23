Delayed by Debby, Fantasy Band entertains the Boro

Fantasy Band at Downtown LiveAfter Tropical Storm Debby forced the postponement of the Downtown Live concert August 8, the Fantasy Band brought their high-energy show to the East Main St. stage Aug. 22 on a comfortable Thursday evening.
By: Jason Martin
On Sept. 12, local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 Downtown Live series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com