'Dearly Beloved' spotlights colorful Southern characters in Emma Kelly Theater

An over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small-town eccentrics…what could possibly go wrong?

Follow the misadventures of the Futrelle sisters as a series of unfortunate wedding-day events leads to a hilarious comedy of errors in "Dearly Beloved," a laugh-a-minute Southern comedy on the Jan Brown Anderson stage of the Emma Kelly Theater April 29-May 2.

In the small town of Fayro, Texas, the daughter of Frankie Futrelle Dubberly (Rachel Elkins) is engaged to the son of Patsy Price (Eileen Bayens). The children, Tina Jo (Tate Miller) and Patsy’s son Parker are planning to tie the knot in a Gone With The Wind-themed ceremony. Miss Geneva Musgrave (Pam Baggett) is coordinating the wedding and Twink Futrelle (Nichole Deal) has agreed to handle the reception in the social hall of The Tabernacle of the Lamb Church. But, instead of having the event catered, she hatches another plan.

Another twist comes when the third Futrelle sister, Honey Raye (Julie Moody) shows up unannounced on the wedding day after she hasn’t spoken to her sisters for 20 years. The trio has been talk of the town since the breakup of their almost-famous gospel singing group, The Sermonettes.

Moments before the ceremony, the bride and groom disappear. While they are being sought, Miss Geneva frantically and humorously entertains the wedding guests. Beloved town simpleton Raynerd Chisum (Alan Tyson) helps keep the action funny and lighthearted in this story of three sisters and their rekindled love for each other.

Other kooky cast members include Lee Walker, Christie McLendon, Jamey Saunders, Brooks Adams and Robert Cottle. Donna Hooley is the assistant director and Danny Hooley is the line officiant.

Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, "Dearly Beloved" is directed by the Averitt Center’s Tony Phillips, who has directed a string of wonderful local community theater performances for over 15 years. The curtain will go up April 29-30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee performance on May 2. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Averitt Center members, members of the military, first-responders and city of Statesboro employees, and $15 for students with ID.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, seating is very limited. There are also no on-line sales. To purchase tickets, simply visit the box office at the Averitt Center Main Gallery (open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 912-212-2787.



