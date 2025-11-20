Davis found guilty on all counts in 2024 double homicide at Days Inn

A Bulloch County jury found Kentaevious Davis guilty Thursday afternoon on all eight charges against him for the February 29, 2024 double homicide of Christopher Joyce and Jamaryce Mincey at the Days Inn in Statesboro.

After a four-day trial in in Bulloch Superior Court, the jury found Davis guilty of: Two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Senior Judge John R. “Robbie” Turner sentenced Davis to life in prison without the possibility of parole following Thursday’s verdict.

“This verdict and sentence send a clear message that violent acts in our community will be met with firm and decisive accountability,” Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Robert Busbee said in an email release after the verdict. “We are grateful to the jury, the investigators, and our Major Crimes Team for their diligent work in securing justice for the victims and their families.”

According to the release, the case was prosecuted by the DA office’s newly formed Major Crimes Team, created earlier this year by Busbee to “strengthen the circuit’s response to violent crime.” Chief Assistant District Attorney Jillian Gibson led the prosecution, with Assistant District Attorney Matt Breedon assisting.

