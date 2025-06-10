In a recent interview, District Attorney Robert Busbee of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit offered an explanation of his role in requesting a GBI investigation into the handling of public works contracts by the Bulloch County government. Previously a defense attorney in private practice, Busbee was first elected in a May 2024 Republican primary victory over previous Ogeechee Circuit D.A. Daphne Totten and took office at the beginning of January. His request for a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe involving the government of the largest of the four counties in the Ogeechee Circuit – the others are Effingham, Screven and Jenkins – came just two months into his term.
D.A. Busbee offers explanation of his role in requesting GBI probe of county contracts
Says he didn’t target Commissioner Conner and that BAC leaders were not source of tip
