D.A. Busbee offers explanation of his role in requesting GBI probe of county contracts

In a recent interview, District Attorney Robert Busbee of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit offered an explanation of his role in requesting a GBI investigation into the handling of public works contracts by the Bulloch County government. Previously a defense attorney in private practice, Busbee was first elected in a May 2024 Republican primary victory over previous Ogeechee Circuit D.A. Daphne Totten and took office at the beginning of January. His request for a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe involving the government of the largest of the four counties in the Ogeechee Circuit – the others are Effingham, Screven and Jenkins – came just two months into his term.