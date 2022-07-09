COVID vaccine clinic targets ages 5 and up

COVID vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library, according to a release from Squashing the Spread.



The pop-up vaccine clinic at the library on South Main Street is being organized by Squashing the Spread Bulloch, which is made up of community members that work to prevent COVID from spreading in the area.

“We want to encourage students and teachers to make COVID vaccines and boosters a part of getting ready to go back to school,” said Squashing the Spread Chair Karen Naufel.

CORE, a partner of the Georgia Department of Public Health that works to make vaccines available for all Georgians, will administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID vaccines are now approved for everyone over six months of age. Boosters are recommended for everyone ages 5 and up, five months after receiving the initial vaccine, in most cases.

Squashing the Spread monitors the availability of vaccines for children in Statesboro. Vaccines for ages 12–17 are widely available. Currently, vaccines for the 5–11 age group are available at both Walmart locations, McCook’s Pharmacy, Forest Heights Pharmacy and the Bulloch County Health Department.

Vaccines for children ages 3+ who meet certain weight requirements are offered at McCook’s Pharmacy only at this time.

Visit squashingthespread.com or vaccines.gov for the latest information on vaccine availability in Statesboro.