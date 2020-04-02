County ordinance outlines “essential” businesses and services

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to “shelter in place,” expected to be enacted Friday, means residents should stay home unless they are performing necessary tasks such as obtaining food or medicine or going to work. The mandate also means many businesses will be closed; only those deemed “essential” may remain open.



In an ordinance preceding the statewide order, Bulloch County commissioners listed several local businesses, companies and agencies as “essential,” meaning they can legally remain in operation during the shelter-in-place order. According to the Bulloch County ordinance, following state guidelines, the following positions or places of employment are considered essential to daily living:

▲ Employees of public safety — firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services, animal control and emergency management.

▲ Employees of grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

▲ Employees of public works or public works contractors such as roads and sanitation.

▲ Employees of transportation and logistics (trucking).

▲ Employees of hospitals and medical service providers (urgent care, doctor’s offices).

▲ Military services.

▲ Employees of utility services (water, gas, electric).

▲ Employees of the news media (newspapers, television, radio, online).

▲ Employees of construction, building maintenance and repair contractors.

▲ Employees of local industries and manufacturers traveling to and from their jobs.

Others allowed limited exemption from the order include the following:

▲ Those caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

▲ Those traveling to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving or distributing meals, and any other related services.

▲ Travel required by law enforcement or court order.

▲ Persons seeking to obtain food, medicine, health care, or essential items and services.

Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roy Thompson reminded residents that “local police officers and sheriff’s deputies will be on patrol, enforcing the ordinance.”

“People are also reminded to observe social distancing” — staying 6 feet apart when in the company of others, he said.

The list of essential businesses and services may change once the governor’s ordinance takes effect.

