County hopeful for federal help with roads

Bulloch County officials are hopeful about the possibility of receiving federal funds for road repairs and are working on documents to send to the state following Gov. Kemp’s declaration Thursday of 120 counties as being in a state of emergency.

Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said dry weather expected over the next few days should help dry the saturated dirt roads caused by excessive rainfall over the past two months, but like much of the rest of the state, a great deal of damage was caused by the seemingly non-stop flooding.

Bulloch County public works crews were able to begin some of the repairs Friday, but many of the roads that had been closed to traffic remained underwater in places, he said.

Whether counties in Georgia under the state of emergency will receive federal assistance for road repairs will depend on final damage reports. Across the state, rivers, creeks and other waterways escaped banks, flooding roads, homes and other property, and torrential rains resulted in washouts, potholes, erosion, and ruts on dirt roads, as well as damage to some paved roads, he said.

Wynn participated in a conference call Friday with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and Bulloch County EMA will continue to follow progress in the possibility of federal assistance, he said.

Bulloch and surrounding counties should expect warmer and drier weather for the next few days, with the possibility of some showers in the middle of next week, he said.

