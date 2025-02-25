By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Council extends massage parlor’s suspension until court acts
After Mayor McCollar issued 2 tiebreaker votes on this decision
massage parlor - suspension
Local attorney Michael Classens, speaking to Statesboro's mayor and council Feb. 18, 2024, points to his client, Chunying Hou (unseen in audience), and argues that she has done nothing to warrant a suspension of her business's massage parlor license.  (AL HACKLE/staff)
Last week Statesboro City Council, by a 3-2 vote including the mayor’s tiebreaker, extended a previous two-week suspension of Lisa’s Therapeutic Massage’s massage-parlor license. Now the suspension is expected to remain in effect until a misdemeanor prostitution-related charge against the business’ owner is decided in court. Chunying Hou, 59, of Statesboro, was arrested by Statesboro Police Department officers Nov. 15, 2024, on a single count of keeping a place of prostitution, after they arrested her former employee Jiaxiang Li, 59, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, charging Li alone with a single count of masturbation for pay, also a misdemeanor.
