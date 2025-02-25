Council extends massage parlor’s suspension until court acts

Last week Statesboro City Council, by a 3-2 vote including the mayor’s tiebreaker, extended a previous two-week suspension of Lisa’s Therapeutic Massage’s massage-parlor license. Now the suspension is expected to remain in effect until a misdemeanor prostitution-related charge against the business’ owner is decided in court. Chunying Hou, 59, of Statesboro, was arrested by Statesboro Police Department officers Nov. 15, 2024, on a single count of keeping a place of prostitution, after they arrested her former employee Jiaxiang Li, 59, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, charging Li alone with a single count of masturbation for pay, also a misdemeanor.