Cop beat, 12/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Whitney Kashara Key, Solomon Circle – Failure to dim headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Fernando Morales, 29, Highway 46 East, Metter – Battery, criminal trespass damage to property.

Jacob Trenton Saxon Evans, 24, Lydia Lane – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Statesboro Police Department

William Gary Akins, 57, Lem Bonnett Road, Portal – Stalking.

Jahquan Martel Waiters, 25, Highway 80 – Armed robbery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Adam Star LeMarr, 29, Highway 119, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely.

Gavin Maurice Williams, DUI less safe alcohol, two charges hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely,

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Hunter James Hale, 21, Double springs Road, Monroe – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, too fast for conditions, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Jabari Mehki Littles, 19, Red Oak Way, Temple – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession, purchase of alcohol under 21.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said he saw a black Silverado or Duramax truck parked on the side of the road. He said he saw a man and a woman jump a fence. Complainant said when he looped back around, the people were gone, possibly scared off by another car that came by the road.

ELDORA ROAD – Complainant said a Ruger LCP firearm she owned has been missing for several weeks. She wanted to file a report saying it was stolen.

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said the front windshield of her vehicle was shattered by a rock that was slung up on her windshield by a passing tractor-trailer. She said she signaled the driver of the truck to stop, but he didn’t. She said she contacted the number listed on his truck and they then both stopped at a convenience store. The driver of the rented truck said he was unaware of any gravel coming off his tires. The rental company said they are not responsible for objects coming off a roadway. A damage to property report was made for the complainant to give to the rental company.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 2-9)

▲ Portal – One brush/grass fires; one rescue call; one structure fire; one medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call; three fire alarm calls.

▲ Register – Three fire alarms; one structure fire; one rescue call.

▲ Nevils – Two fire alarms; two brush/grass fires; one medical call; four medical response calls; one structure fires.

▲ Bay – One fire alarm.

▲ Stilson – One fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet – One brush/grass fire.

▲ Leefield – One brush/grass fire.

▲ Clito – One miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident call, one coroner call and 29 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one first responder call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Tuesday; one first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 61 calls Tuesday; 48 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday; Toombs County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Nine call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy