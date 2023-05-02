Construction worker dies at Hyundai site in Bryan Co.

ELLABELL — A construction worker died after falling from a structure at the sprawling site where Hyundai is building an electric vehicle plant along I-16, just east of Exit 143, officials said.

Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement the death happened Saturday when a worker fell from a three-story structure in the area of the plant’s paint shop. Initial information indicates part of the worker's safety harness failed, the company said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the workplace death in Bryan County west of Savannah.

“Together with the contractor and the relevant authorities, we are fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur,” Hyundai’s statement said.

Hyundai broke ground in October on its first U.S. plant devoted to manufacturing electric vehicles. The South Korean carmaker has set late 2024 or early 2025 as its target for beginning production of electric vehicles in Bryan County. Hyundai is investing more than $5.45 billion in its meta-plant, promising some 8,100 jobs when at full capacity while building 300,000 or more electric vehicles a year.

Georgia officials say it's the largest economic development project in the state's history.

