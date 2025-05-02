Community invited to 'A Night at the Art Museum' at SEB Middle

Bulloch County Schools' Teacher of the Year, art teacher Heather Gonzales, is hosting a free “Night at the Art Museum” to showcase Southeast Bulloch Middle School's fine arts students and faculty.

The gala is set for Saturday from 6-8 p.m., at the SEB Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school on Brooklet-Denmark Road. According to a release, the public is invited to event along with student families and faculty.

An inaugural event for the school, Gonzales said she has planned a “red-carpet experience.”

"It's a time to celebrate creativity, talent and our community," Gonzales said.

Heather Gonzales



The Brooklet Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the event, which will feature live performances by SEB Middle’s symphonic band and chorus, a gallery of visual artwork by students, fine arts awards, plus food and refreshments.

The school's own faculty band, “STING,” will give a public performance, as well.

In the visual arts gallery, there is a "compliment an artist” station where event guests are asked to share positive comments about works of the student artists.

Event schedule:

6 p.m. – Doors open. Take part in red carpet photos. Roam the visual arts gallery. Enjoy food and refreshments. Visit the "compliment an artist" station

6:30 p.m. – SEBMS Chorus performance

7-7:30 p.m. – SEBMS Band performs while guests continue to enjoy the gallery

7:30 p.m. – “STING” performance

7:45 -8 p.m. – Fine Arts Awards & Dessert