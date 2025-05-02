Community invited to 'A Night at the Art Museum' at SEB Middle

Bulloch County Schools' Teacher of the Year, art teacher Heather Gonzales, is hosting a free “Night at the Art Museum” to showcase Southeast Bulloch Middle School's fine arts students and faculty.
The gala is set for Saturday from 6-8 p.m., at the SEB Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school on Brooklet-Denmark Road. According to a release, the public is invited to event along with student families and faculty.
An inaugural event for the school, Gonzales said she has planned a “red-carpet experience.”
"It's a time to celebrate creativity, talent and our community," Gonzales said.
The Brooklet Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the event, which will feature live performances by SEB Middle’s symphonic band and chorus, a gallery of visual artwork by students, fine arts awards, plus food and refreshments.
The school's own faculty band, “STING,” will give a public performance, as well.
In the visual arts gallery, there is a "compliment an artist” station where event guests are asked to share positive comments about works of the student artists.
Event schedule:
- 6 p.m. – Doors open. Take part in red carpet photos. Roam the visual arts gallery. Enjoy food and refreshments. Visit the "compliment an artist" station
- 6:30 p.m. – SEBMS Chorus performance
- 7-7:30 p.m. – SEBMS Band performs while guests continue to enjoy the gallery
- 7:30 p.m. – “STING” performance