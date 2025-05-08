After hearing a financial consultant’s recommendation on borrowing $60 million in the form of 20-year bonds for expansion of the Bulloch County Jail and repay at a cost of about $24.5 million interest over the full term or early after 10 to 12 years with about $20.8 million interest, the county commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to table a decision until their next meeting.
Commissioners table action on 20-year, $60 million bond to expand county jail
Projected interest cost $20M, financing only Phase 1
