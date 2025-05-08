By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Commissioners table action on 20-year, $60 million bond to expand county jail
Projected interest cost $20M, financing only Phase 1
Jail Schematic
Courtesy of Bulloch County Public Safety / This conceptual layout by the Goodwyn Mills Cawood firm in the county facilities study blocks out Phase 1 of the Bulloch County Jail expansion as a single building containing a 160-bed men’s housing unit and a 128-bed women’s housing unit, plus an outdoor recreation area.
After hearing a financial consultant’s recommendation on borrowing $60 million in the form of 20-year bonds for expansion of the Bulloch County Jail and repay at a cost of about $24.5 million interest over the full term or early after 10 to 12 years with about $20.8 million interest, the county commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to table a decision until their next meeting.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter